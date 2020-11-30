A Sous Vide Is a Perfect Gift, and Our Favorite Is on Sale

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $139 (30% Off)

Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas swears by her sous vide. In fact, she used it on her turkey this year and it came out juicy and tender without heating up her entire apartment.

A sous vide is the best way to cook, plain and simple. It is the ultimate low and slow technique and can cook eggs, proteins, anything to the exact right temperature. That means, there’s no overcooking or undercooking and your food will always come out juicy, tender, and delicious. It makes a perfect gift for someone you know who loves to cook, and this sale will let you have it for 30% off.

