One Dead, 10 Injured in South Bend Pub Shooting

One person has died and at least 10 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at local pub in South Bend, Indiana, police said Sunday morning.

Local police and the Metro Homicide squad were called to a reported mass shooting at 2 a.m. at Kelly’s Pub in South Bend, Indiana.

Local news ABC 57 reports that several victims were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

There is no information on the shooter or motive for the crime.

South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to give a town hall meeting on Sunday to address concerns after a police shooting last week.

This story is developing.