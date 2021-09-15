South Carolina Authorities Open Investigation Into Murdaugh Housekeeper Death

PILING UP

It was just the latest criminal probe in a spiraling saga around a South Carolina legal dynasty buckling under allegations of assisted suicide and a brutal double murder.

Pilar Melendez

National Reporter

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Tuesday that the agency has opened a probe into the 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family.

It marks just the latest criminal probe associated with the embattled legal dynasty, whose patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, conspired with a former drug dealer in a botched assisted-suicide attempt last week, according to police and his own attorneys.

Murdaugh has not been charged with any crimes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

