South Dakota AG to Cop to Traffic Misdemeanors After Killing a Man

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, will reportedly plead guilty to misdemeanor traffic charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in September 2020 that killed a 55-year-old man walking along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore said, “[T]here won’t be a trial and there will be a plea entered,” citing a court order he said prevented him from sharing further details. The deal will be formalized on Thursday, the day Ravnsborg’s trial was set to start, according to Moore.

An accident report released by investigators last November stated that a distracted Ravnsborg veered onto the strip of asphalt where Joseph Boever was walking on the night of Sept. 12 and hit him. Ravnsborg, who was driving home from a GOP fundraiser, was allegedly going 67 mph at the time, or 2 mph over the speed limit. He was later charged with use of an electronic device while driving, illegal lane change, and careless driving: Misdemeanors which, if convicted, could have landed him in jail for up to 30 days on each count, along with a maximum fine of $500.

In a 911 call Ravnsborg made immediately following the crash, he identified himself as the state’s attorney general and told the dispatcher that he “hit something” that might have been a deer.

“Are you injured at all, Jason?” the 911 dispatcher asked Ravnsborg.

“I am not, but my car sure as hell is,” he replied, apparently unaware that he had struck and killed a human being until the next day.

An eyewitness spotted Boever walking along the north shoulder shortly before the crash. He had wrecked his own pickup about a mile west of the site earlier in the day and may have been walking back to his truck that night.

Lawyers for Ravnsborg filed a motion in July alleging a history of alcoholism and drug abuse by Boever. The filing cited a relative of Boever’s, who claimed Boever was depressed and that they believed Boever had been considering suicide. Because things seemed to be getting ugly, Boever’s family feared a trial would have become a forum for Boever’s life and medical and psychological history to be explored and exploited—a situation they will now not have to endure.

“Joe will be put on trial. The defense will continue to attempt to smear Joe with charges of drug use or other intoxication,” Nick Nemec, a Holabird farmer and former Democratic state legislator who has served as a family spokesman, told The Daily Beast before word of the plea deal emerged.

The defense also indicated in a court filing that Boever was going through a divorce: his wife Jenny had moved out of their home, and Boever was taking Lorazepam, an anti-anxiety medicine. According to a previous court filing by the defense, a pill bottle found in his pickup contained just 12 capsules but had been filled for 90 just the day before.

“ His face is in your windshield. Think about it. ” — Investigators to Jason Ravnsborg

Ravnsborg’s claim he was unaware he had struck a person was met with a great deal of doubt, which only grew when recorded interviews with a pair of North Dakota investigators were released. Boever’s face came through the windshield, one investigator said, and his glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car.

“That means his face came through your windshield,” a North Dakota Bureau of Investigation agent told Ravnsborg in one interview. “His face is in your windshield. Think about it.”

Ravnsborg—who the interviews revealed may have been reading a far-right conspiracy theory about Joe Biden seconds before the crash—objected when Gov. Kristi Noem ordered the videos released, and they were taken down from a state website days later. Copies remain online.

Ravnsborg has refused to step down despite calls for his resignation by everyone from the victim’s family to his fellow Republicans and incumbent governor. Undeterred, Ravnsborg continues to campaign for a second term.

Reached by phone by The Daily Beast, a relative of Boever’s hung up immediately when asked for comment on the impending plea deal. Ravnsborg’s attorney, Timothy Rensch, did not respond to a request for comment. Ravnsborg himself has declined most interview requests, stating he is innocent of wrongdoing. His spokesman, Mike Deaver, a Salt Lake City public relations specialist, has not responded to calls, emails, or texts seeking comment.

Boever’s widow reportedly plans to file a wrongful death suit against Ravnsborg.