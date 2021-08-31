South Dakota Attorney General Who Killed Man in Hit-Run Gets Speeding Ticket

Just four days before he was set to stand trial for a fatal hit-and-run accident, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg got a speeding ticket—for going 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.

It was Ravnsborg’s seventh speeding infraction in seven years, according to local media—but hardly his most serious traffic violation.

That came in September 2020 when Ravnsborg rammed his car into Joseph Boever on a highway shoulder while driving home from a Republican Party function.

Ravnsborg, the top law-enforcement officer in the state, left the scene and later told investigators that he thought he had hit an animal. Boever’s body was not found until the next day when he returned to the highway.

During an interrogation, investigators told Ravnsborg that he hit Boever so hard and directly that the dead man’s glasses ended up inside his car.

“That means his face came through your windshield,” a North Dakota Bureau of Investigation agent told Ravnsborg. “His face is in your windshield. Think about it.”

The AG, who said he was scanning something on his phone right before the crash, was charged with three misdemeanors: use of an electronic device while driving, illegal lane change, and careless driving.

Last week, just before trial, Ravnsborg cut a deal with prosecutors to avoid trial: The careless driving count was dropped and he pleaded no contest to the other charges, incurring a $500 fine for each.

But now he faces a new misdemeanor charge for “speeding on other roadways” for the incident in Hughes County the night of Aug. 22. A fine of $177.50 is due Sept. 20, according to Dakota News Now.

Ravnsborg has not commented on the latest incident but was already facing calls to resign from both Democrats and Republicans and possible impeachment proceedings. He has said he will not step down.