Gov. Kristi Noem Sneers at a Handout—Except for the Family Ranch

Over the long weekend, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reacted on Twitter to a post about grocery-style food bank in a Texas school that seeks to reinforce the dignity of needy students and families by enabling them to shop with credits earned through good deeds and acts of service.

“There is no such thing as a free lunch,” Noem wrote, quoting conservative economist Milton Friedman, who used that line as the title of a 1975 book.

Noem has vocally opposed government handouts and the higher taxes that accompany them. She turned down a federal offer of a $400-a-week hike in jobless benefits last summer, saying her state did not need it. But she takes a different view of agricultural subsidies such as Friedman condemned in his 1962 book, Capitalism and Freedom.