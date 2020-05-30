Space Experts: Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ Is Very, Very Dumb

The U.S. Space Force, President Donald Trump’s new military command for orbital warfare, literally began as a joke.

“Maybe we need a new force— we’ll call it the ‘Space Force,’” Trump mused at a campaign rally in San Diego in February 2018. “I was not really serious. And then I said, what a great idea. Maybe we’ll have to do that.”

Billions of dollars later, Space Force became a real, and really pointless, thing. An entirely redundant new bureaucracy with no clear sense of purpose and a logo that the Pentagon apparently copied from Star Trek.