SpaceX Turns Back the Clock to Return Americans to Orbit

On Wednesday, look to the stars. You just might catch a glimpse of America’s first manned spacecraft in nine years, arcing through the atmosphere toward the International Space Station.

Nearly a decade after NASA retired its three surviving Space Shuttles, the space agency is poised to get back to manned spaceflight in dramatic fashion. NASA has teamed up with California rocket company SpaceX to blast veteran astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station aboard a high-tech new capsule propelled by a Falcon rocket.

The launch is scheduled for around 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. You can watch it here.