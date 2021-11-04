Teen Students Accused of Murdering School Spanish Teacher

Two 16-year-old students in southeast Iowa murdered their school’s Spanish teacher Tuesday, authorities allege.

Nohema Graber, 66, was reported missing Wednesday, and her body was discovered the same day in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, Iowa.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale have each been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide. The Jefferson County Attorney accuse the boys of killing her Nov. 2, according to court filings. They are being held on $1 million bonds pending a preliminary hearing Nov. 12.

A statement from the Fairfield city government reads, “Based on the circumstances and their ages, Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.”

Graber had taught Spanish at Fairfield High School since 2012, according to the school’s site. Classes were dismissed early Thursday and cancelled Friday, according to the Des Moines Register.

“In her nine years with Fairfield High School, Mrs. Graber touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mrs. Graber.” said Fairfield Community School District superintendent Laurie Noll.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office directed The Daily Beast’s request for further comment to the County Attorney’s Office, which did not respond.