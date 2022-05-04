Two Spice Girls Are Joining Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ and Fans are Confused

If you wanna be my lover, you’ve gotta get with my Circle alliance. Netflix’s uncanny reality competition The Circle is always introducing new twists, but Season 4 has just outdone everything the show’s ever introduced. Two real Spice Girls, Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Emma Bunton, Scary and Baby Spice, have just entered the Circle.

Now, The Circle is no stranger to superstars. Along with comedian Michelle Buteau as the series host, the reality series hosted “Lance Bass” (his personal assistant Lisa Delcampo catfishing as the NSYNC performer), and also featured up-and-coming star Ava Capra last season. Okay, maybe Mel B and Emma Bunton are a bit of a leap forward in terms of star—and girl—power.

But the catch here is that they’re not actually playing as themselves in The Circle. No: Team Scary Baby will be catfishing as some regular dude named Jared, because playing as themselves would be far too bizarre for the other ordinary players of the Circle.

“We are coming to the Circle to spice things up a bit, don’t you think? I’m a massive fan.” Bunton says in her introduction. “Nobody’s gonna know that it’s us, because we’re going in as a catfish.”

After a second Spice Girls reunion in 2019, both Mel B and Bunton haven’t been up to all that much. While Bunton has appeared in a random toss-up of productions like Smallfoot and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Mel B has taken to appearing in/judging/hosting reality series like America’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, and The X Factor. The Circle seems like a fitting new gig for the both of them, though fans are still a little confused.

For all those Spice Girls fans jonesing to watch the fourth season of The Circle without tuning into the first three seasons, a bit of an explainer: Netflix’s new reality show isolates its players and forces them to communicate solely through a new form of social media. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? A little too close to our pandemic lifestyles, The Circle feels bizarre in the sense that it’s not really like any social media at all.

Players rank and pick each other off until the bitter end, where one winner is crowned the social media extraordinaire. We won’t spoil where Mel B and Emma Bunton are in the mix of things, but just know that when “Lance Bass” was on the show, he was quickly voted off. Why would Lance Bass need a $100,000 cash prize? “To go on a reunion tour,” his assistant joked. That didn’t go over well.

How far will Mel B and Bunton make it in The Circle Season 4? Wouldn’t it be funny if they won the whole thing? Tune in when The Circle Season 4 premieres new episodes every Wednesday on Netflix.