Spineless N.D. Guv Sacrifices 3rd Health Czar as COVID Surges

Gov. Doug Burgum rescinded an expanded quarantine order almost immediately after a Trumpish backlash—and he lost his third health director in four months in the process.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

Stephen Yang/Getty

For the third time in four months, the health director in the state that has become the hottest of the COVID-19 hotspots has either quit or been forced out.

The latest resignation in North Dakota came on Friday, two days after Gov. Doug Burgum briefly demonstrated that he is not a complete coward, and one day after he reverted to his spineless self.

Burgum did not do anything so brave as declare a mask mandate, which is largely opposed by his fellow Republicans even though the state has in recent weeks reported the nation’s highest number of new confirmed cases per capita.

