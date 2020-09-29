Spineless N.D. Guv Sacrifices 3rd Health Czar as COVID Surges

For the third time in four months, the health director in the state that has become the hottest of the COVID-19 hotspots has either quit or been forced out.

The latest resignation in North Dakota came on Friday, two days after Gov. Doug Burgum briefly demonstrated that he is not a complete coward, and one day after he reverted to his spineless self.

Burgum did not do anything so brave as declare a mask mandate, which is largely opposed by his fellow Republicans even though the state has in recent weeks reported the nation’s highest number of new confirmed cases per capita.