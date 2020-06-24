Sports Are Ready To Return. The Coronavirus Has Other Ideas.

Has it really been more than three months since sports were shuttered? It certainly feels far longer than that—like a hazy, half-remembered dream or remnant of a forgotten era. I shudder to think that athletes and fans like me might be asked to wait even longer, with no clear timeframe when the games will return. It seems impossibly cruel. Of course, the only thing that would prove crueler still is trying to get the whole kit and caboodle cranked up again in the middle of a pandemic that never really went away. There is one way to pull it off, though: putting a hatpin through our collective cerebral cortex, pretending as if the problem has been solved or doesn’t exist, and soldiering on, COVID-19 be damned.

Whether erecting a semi-permeable bubble, like the NBA, WNBA and Major League Soccer, or launching a shortened 60-game Major League Baseball season spread across the country, the hasty resumption of sports represent the apex of a particularly American brand of denialism. In lieu of a functional federal and local government capable of putting in the work and sacrifice required to stop COVID-19’s spread, something resembling normal life must be resurrected as soon as possible, because there are gobs of cash at stake, and a deeply bored viewing audience is clamoring for something new to watch on TV. And this willing suspension of disbelief will inevitably cause the most harm to those least equipped to bear it.

One problem, though: Reality is starting to poke its head out of the sand, putting the lie to the hope that sports would triumphantly come storming back to life free from further interruptions. Five MLB teams have had players test positive, causing MLB to put an end to spring training in Florida and Arizona. Dozens of college athletes from Clemson, Florida, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Texas, Wisconsin, and many more colleges and universities contracted COVID-19 after participating in voluntary workouts. These cases came, mind you, without the entire student body present as a possible infection vector.