Sports Illustrated Model Says Nose Job Led to Michael Jackson Comparisons

Cosmetic work does not always go as planned, regardless of the patient. Even model and plastic surgery frequent flyer Brooks Nader, 28, says her nose job has drawn some comparisons that many people would consider unflattering.

In an interview with Bustle, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit centerfold and Dancing with the Stars alum shared the extensive list of procedures she’s undergone to grow her career and keep it flourishing. There were “countless” injectables, according to Nader, including a “Nefertiti” neck lift (where Botox is injected in the neck area for a more defined jawline), and salmon sperm facials, which involve, well, salmon sperm. “Every Christmas, you can catch me looking like Freddy Krueger,” Nader joked.

Then, there was her nose job—a transformative facial surgery that, according to Nader, many people were not a fan of. “People say I look like Michael Jackson,” she told the outlet. (For what it’s worth, we don’t see the resemblance.)

Brooks Nader photographed at an event in New York in 2017. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Brooks Nader attended the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

But Nader’s treatments and procedures on her face didn’t stop at her nose. In 2023, she also got $50,000 veneers in exchange for an Instagram post, courtesy of celebrity dentist Michael Apa. Dr. Apa later posted a video of Nader’s transformation to his TikTok.

Her body, too, has undergone drastic changes over time. The 5′ 9″ model, whose measurements are listed on Models.com and align with an approximate U.S. size 2, also admitted to being hooked on weight loss medication. While filming Love Thy Nader, where Nader and her three sisters—Sarah Jane, Mary Holland, and Grace Ann, who are also models—give a glimpse into their New York lives, Brooks revealed that she microdoses GLP-1s. At the time, she planned to up her dosage ahead of a big shoot with Maxim with the goal, in her words, of being “extra snatched.”

The reality star told Bustle that her success, in part, is thanks to the medication. “The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off,” she said. “I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different—but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs.”

Brooks Nader attends the Messika show as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2025. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

After the show aired, Nader says, she received messages from fans who told her they were “addicted” to the medication. In the interview, the model noted that she now realizes the drug is a “crutch” and unhealthy for her, adding, “I should get off it.”