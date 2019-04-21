Easter Sunday Bombs in Sri Lanka Target Christians and Tourists, Leave Hundreds Dead

A series of co-ordinated bomb blasts at churches and hotels across Sri Lanka killed roughly 200 people and left hundreds more injured on Easter Sunday in one of the worst bouts of violence in the island nation since civil war ended a decade ago.

Four luxury hotels and three Catholic churches were among the highly populated areas that were targeted, according to the Associated Press. Officials told the AP that at least two of the blasts were carried out by suicide bombers.

Late Sunday, Sri Lanka’s Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardena said authorities apprehended seven people suspected of being involved in the attacks, according to the Associated Press. Two police officers were reportedly killed during operations to arrest the suspects.

He had called the attacks a “terrorist incident,” blaming radical extremists. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the calculated attacks.

The New York Times reports that the deadliest attack occurred at 8:45 a.m. at the St. Sebastian Catholic Church in the city of Negombo about 20 miles from the capital city of Colombo. Survivors posted photos on social media and described seeing bodies blown to bits, with flesh splattered on the church walls.

“It was a river of blood,” a witness named N. A. Sumanapala, t0ld the Times. “The priest came out and he was covered in blood.”

The Times, quoting Samiddhi Samarakoon, deputy director of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, reported that the death toll had risen to 189, including 11 foreigners. Local media have reported even higher numbers as first responders uncover rubble to search for victims.

The Catholic churches of St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo and the Zion Church in Batticaloa on the eastern side of the island were also bombed, according to reports.

Pope Francis, who visited the country four years ago to minister to the island nation’s Christian minority, expressed his condolences in his Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square in Rome. “I want to express my loving closeness to the Christian community, targeted while they were gathered in prayer, and all the victims of such cruel violence,” he said. “I entrust to the Lord all those who were tragically killed and pray for the injured and all those who are suffering as a result of this dramatic event.”

Emergency officials were still combing through the bomb sites for victims as night set in Sunday, but dozens of tourists and foreign nationals are considered to be among the dead. Chinese State Media has confirmed death of one of its citizens, per the AP. Portugal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that one victim was a Portuguese citizen.

Local media showed images of damage at the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels. One report showed the second-floor restaurant of the Shangri-La gutted.

The island nation has not seen such violence since the end of a 26-year civil war that ended over a decade ago. Then, rebels from the Tamil Tigers sought independence from the country’s Sinhala Buddhist majority.

Sri Lanka’s prime minsiter Ranil Wickremesinghe called for calm on Twitter. “I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong,” he wrote. “Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.”

The BBC reported that British nationals were among the injured. Prime Minister Theresa May called the attacks “truly appalling” adding “no one should ever have to practice their faith in fear”.

U.S. President Donald Trump also tweeted his condolences, “The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!”