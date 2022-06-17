Alabama Church Potluck Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

One person is dead and two were wounded when a suspect opened fire on a church potluck in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Police said Thursday evening that the suspect was in custody and the two injured had been taken to hospitals from St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, the site of the shooting.

“At approximately 6:22 PM Central Time the Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive Vestavia Hills, AL on a call of an active shooter,” police said in a statement. “Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene. The VHPD confirms multiple people were shot. The suspect is in custody.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.