When Stacey Abrams joined The View on Thursday morning, Whoopi Goldberg began their interview by saying, “I know all those Republican politicians in Georgia wish now that they had just made you governor, because I’m sure they’re going, if we had just done that, none of this would be going on.”

What’s going on is a historic political transformation in Abrams’ home state, which has become the center of the political universe now that Joe Biden has become the first Democrat to win there since 1992, and two of Georgia’s Senate races are headed to a January runoff that will likely decide who controls that body.

Abrams could not be more thrilled.

When she heard the news that Biden had won Georgia, Abrams said she thought, “I can wake up in November and be happy.” She added, “We have had a few close calls, and we’ve tried really hard for the last decade and this was a moment of just grace. We were so excited and so proud.”

Of course, Georgia’s secretary of state has now ordered a full hand recount of the presidential race, but Abrams said she has no concerns about Trump overtaking Biden’s approximately 14,000 vote lead.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to take, but we are absolutely certain that this lead is insurmountable,” she said. “It is absolute and Joe Biden will win Georgia. The reality is they have the right to follow the law and the law permits this type of behavior, and during my election in 2018, we fought through the courts to make sure every vote got counted. Sadly they just want to do a recount of what we already accomplished.”

“And I wish them well,” Abrams continued, “but we know that Joe Biden is going to be not only the president of the United States but the first president in 30 years from the Democratic Party to carry Georgia.”

Instead of worrying about the Trump administration’s shenanigans, Abrams remains laser focused on getting both Democratic Senate candidates elected in their two runoff races. “We need to remember that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are the only ways to guarantee that Mitch McConnell will finally pass legislation to renew recovery investment,” she said. “That’s the only way we can make certain that the future we need comes to fruition with Joe Biden as our president.”

Abrams is so focused, in fact, that unlike during the presidential campaign when she was not shy about her aspirations to join Biden’s ticket as vice president, this time she was uncharacteristically evasive when asked if she has spoken to the transition team about being part of the new president’s Cabinet.

“I’ve spoken to the Biden team about how to win this election,” she told Joy Behar. “I’m candid, but I’m also focused,” she added. “I’m focused on getting the last piece across the finish line and that is the U.S. Senate race on January 5th in Georgia.”