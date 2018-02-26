Stacey Dash Files to Run for Congress in California

Actress and former Fox News commentator Stacey Dash filed paperwork Monday to run for U.S. Congress in California’s 44th District.

The paperwork first appeared Monday morning on the Federal Election Commission website (PDF), listing the formation of a candidate committee called “Dash to DC.”

There is also an accompanying website, which is currently blank save for a logo with Dash’s name on it.

In a separate statement of candidacy document, Dash appears to have electronically signed FEC paperwork declaring her candidacy (PDF).

A request for comment from The Daily Beast was not immediately returned by Dash.

She is running as a Republican after hinting at potentially doing so earlier this month in a number of tweets, one of which included an image saying “Paid for by the D2DC ‘Testing the Waters’ Committee.”

Dash will attempt to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Nanette Barragan in a district encompassing the San Pedro and Compton areas of Los Angeles. In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton won that district by a whopping 70-percent margin.

Besides her starring role in Clueless, Dash is best known for her brief paid contributor gig at Fox News, which included her making a series of controversial remarks.

In January 2016, she said the solution to having an inordinate amount of white nominees at the Academy Awards was to eliminate BET and Black History Month altogether.

A year before that, Dash said that efforts to ban hard liquor on campuses, like Dartmouth, in order to reduce sexual assault were “ridiculous,” going as far as suggesting that female victims might be partly to blame for their assaults.

“I think it’s a good thing for the good girls, to be told stay home, be safe,” Dash said at the time. “The other bad girls—bad women—are the ones who like to be naughty, might go out and play and get hurt and then, you know.”