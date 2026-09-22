'ONE-OF-A-KIND' Star Trek Actor Dies at 85 James Sloyan played four characters across three Star Trek series. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Star Trek actor James Sloyan died at age 85 at his home in California, his family announced on Sunday. The character actor, who was known for playing a Romulan admiral and the son of the Klingon Worf on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died on July 22 in Sherman Oaks, according to his obituary. “Friends and colleagues remember him always present, always curious, courageous, inventive, loyal, as well as brash, mouthy and very urban. He was one-of-a-kind,” his family wrote in their obituary. No cause of death was provided. In addition to his credit in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Sloyan was the Bajoran scientist Dr. Mora on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and the Haakonian scientist Ma’Bor Jetrel on “Star Trek: Voyager.” His filmography also included “Xanadu,” with Olivia Newton-John, and “The Sting,” which won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1974. In 1983, Sloyan landed a role opposite Madeline Kahn in the sitcom “Oh Madeline.” He is survived by his wife, actress Deirdre Lenihan, and their children, musician Daniel Sloyan and actress Samantha Sloyan.

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