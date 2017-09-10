‘Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi’: Watch the New Trailer

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut during the halftime on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Monday, October 9, Lucasfilm announced. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This is the eighth installment in the series and is directed by Rian Johnson. It follows J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which came out in December 2015.

This new trailer will feature Finn (John Boyega), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The star-studded cast also includes Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran, Benicio Del Toro, and the late Carrie Fisher.

Tickets for the film’s premiere will go on sale immediately following the trailer’s release. The premiere is set for December 14, 2017.

Here is the Last Jedi teaser trailer, released in April.

Check back for the brand new full trailer.