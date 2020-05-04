Celebrate Star Wars Day with the Best Toys, Games, and More

It’s Star Wars Day! May the Fourth (Be With You) is a cheeky holiday to celebrate all things Star Wars, whether that’s by watching the movies again, playing trivia, or even just wearing your favorite T-shirt. We’ve got news of new content and Baby Yoda toys are finally here (remember when that was a hot news peg?) I’ve loved Star Wars since I was a kid and have used any excuse in real life to integrate characters and imagery into my everyday life. I’ve rounded up a few of my personal favorites and some that I may have on my wish list.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child I have a collection of these sitting on my desk that include BB-8, Chewie, and C-3PO. These guys are so fun to just have as an ornament for your desk but they also make great gifts. Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon Look, there’s no two ways about it, LEGO Star Wars are the best sets to build. Even as an adult, you can’t tell me you don’t want to spend hours (you’ve got time now) putting together a replica of the Millennium Falcon. Buy on Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping

Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks I got these as a gift years ago and while I don’t actually use them to eat, they are fun to play with. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping

Death Star Planter Look at this little guy! Fill it with a fun air plant and pretend it’s getting blown up all over again. Buy on Etsy $ 21

w&p Death Star Glasses I love these glasses. They’re small enough to hold a cocktail but can also be used for juice or iced tea. The shaped Death Star doesn’t impede ice and they’re lightweight and easy to drink from. Buy on W&P $ 40

Le Creuset Han Solo Roaster Pan Come on! Who doesn’t want practically anything with Han in Carbonite on it? This roaster is made from sturdy cast iron and will last you years thanks to Le Creuset’s craftsmanship. Buy on Le Creuset $ 360

Star Wars Retro Travel Posters These are the kind of posters you hang in a guest room or office and get asked about when people come over. Designed to look like vintage travel prints, these will liven up any wall. Buy on Etsy $ 50

