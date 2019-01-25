Start the New Year With Personalized Health Insights from 23andMe

When people make health-related resolutions, they often just focus on habits like exercising more and eating better rather than actually looking at their own personal health history. While 23andMe is widely known as a tool to discover more about your ancestry, it also offers personalized health insights based on your DNA. Sure, apps that track our sleep and steps are useful, but this genetic data could ultimately help you make healthier lifestyle decisions in a whole different way.

All you have to do is spit in a tube, register your package online, and mail it in—and 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Service takes care of the rest. You’ll get over 125 reports on your health, traits, and more, revealing genetic variants that impact everything from muscle composition to the connection between your genetic weight and eating habits. 23andMe can even tell you if you’re genetically likely to consume more caffeine than average. (Those coffee cravings might start to make more sense!) 23andMe does this all for just $199, giving you unlimited access to the app to better understand your health and revisit your roots over time.

