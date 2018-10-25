Start Writing on Stationery, Because You’re an Adult

When’s the last time you sent someone a hand-written note? Don’t say elementary school when you passed your crush Darren a folded-up piece of loose-leaf that landed you both in the principal’s office. It’s a lost art that I’m single-handedly trying to revive with this article, but given the sheer plethora of stunning stationery out there (we’re talking Met Museum worthy), it seems like we’re already catching on to the idea that the pen is quite literally mightier than the email.

The Stationery Studio Cameron Letterpress Folded Note Cards

Neon? Letterpress? Now you’re speaking my language. Cursive in an unexpected hue makes adulting seem less daunting after all. Wild ironwork designs prove sophistication can still look interesting.

Papyrus World Map Writing Set

Get into the long-distance groove with vintage globes depicting each hemisphere alongside dramatic Victorian-inspired art. It’s so pretty you might not want to send it off.

Cow Goes Moo Wishing You A Happy…

Perfect for all those moments you forgot to buy a card and can’t bare the thought of staring at an entire wall of selections. Straight to the point and ever-so-minimalist, this letterpress gem is the classiest way to half-ass well wishes.

ModCloth Old World Inspo Emily Dickenson Notecard Set

For bookish types and romantics alike, there are fewer things that forge a connection quite like literary classics set on calming earth tones. Let these cards do the talking for you with timeless quotes from the poet herself.

Page Stationery Man, Briefcase, Straight Razor, The Art of Manliness

Get in touch with your sensitive side with stationery that illustrates your quote-unquote masculine interests. It’s a great way to ease into new communication territory while still remaining faithful to who you are.

Meri Meri Fruit Note Cards

Swathed in drops of gold foil, this vibrant, citrus-y note set is sure to plant the seeds of a fresh new friendship. Plus, the fruit designs extending outside the borders of the page make for quite a surprising design risk.

Crane Vera Wang Engraved Tortoise and Hare Card

It was only a matter of time before the iconic fashion designer helped us express ourselves in other profound ways. Like the tortoise, snail mail proves slow and steady wins the race.

Painted Watercolor Note Cards

You get 10 of them, so choose your recipients wisely. From a fox to a zebra to a lion, each card features an exotic wildlife animal painted every color of the rainbow. This is a card that you know they’ll hang on the fridge for years to come.

Shutterfly Floral Reminder

“From the desk of” preceding your name adds a powerful dose of professionalism to your note in case you’re worried about coming off too sentimental. The rustic roses literally and figuratively softens its rough edges.

Bespoke Designs Haute Papier Grand Red Silk Stationery Gift Box

This gift set is so polished and refined you can probably get your way with it no matter what it says. Unless you’re looking through your ever-apt monocle, the bows are so understated they’re barely discernible. Customize the set to your liking with monograms, letterpress, cherry ink and all the fixin’s that turn a piece of paper into art. All 100 sheets come in a red silk box, so it feels like the holidays every time.