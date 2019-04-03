Stasher Bags Are Reusable, Microwave and Dishwasher-Safe, And On Sale for 20% Off

When it comes to plastic, one of the most common uses is for storing or transporting food. Saran Wrap, Ziploc Bags, all of these single-use plastics are detrimental to our environment. Stasher Bags can help. And right now, you can take your pick of a sandwich sized, snack sized, or half-gallon sized bag at Anthropologie and save 20%.

These silicone baggies can help you transport your sandwich for lunch, keep your snacks safe in your bag, or marinate those steaks you’ve been meaning to defrost. The half-gallon bag is perfect for anyone that wants to try to sous vide and the sandwich and snack bags are great for packing your lunch in the morning. They come in a multitude of colors like Rose or Turquoise, too.

Stasher bags will change how you store (and even cook) your food on a daily basis. Made from non-toxic, food-grade silicone, they can be frozen, washed in the dishwasher, boiled, or even nuked in the microwave. You can even write on them for easy organization. And at 20% off, you should be stocking your kitchen covers with these sustainable alternatives to single-use bags.

