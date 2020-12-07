Save 30% Sitewide on Our Favorite Way to Store Food

With more cooking comes more leftovers and to me that means having storage containers you actually like are extra important, especially during the holidays. Thankfully, we have a favorite. Stasher bags are reusable sandwich bags that you can use to store your food as you would with a Ziploc, only they are heat resistant, too, and can be washed in the dishwasher, the microwave, and even the sous vide.

Today and tomorrow, Stasher is having a sale. That means you can save 30% sitewide on any Stasher bag of your choosing and they’ll even throw in a free stasher bag with every purchase. Whether you’re looking for a bundle, just one, or even something a little festive, Stasher has all of your food storage bases covered. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to make life easier.

Starter Kit Down From $87 Buy at Stasher $ 61

Holiday Print Trio Down From $34 Buy at Stasher $ 24

Stand-Up Mid Down From $20 Buy at Stasher $ 14

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.