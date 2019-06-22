Give Back With a Backpack and Add a STATE Bag to Your Collection

When was the last time your bag did more than just carry your stuff? State bags give you the chance to support initiatives from around the country that aim to give our kids a fighting chance.

After Scot and Jacq Tatelman founded Camp Power, a “one-week fully-funded non-profit summer camp” for kids in underfunded neighborhoods, they wanted to do more for the kids that didn’t have the proper bags to transport their stuff to and from camp. State Bags began and their mission was clear: With every bag purchase, State would donates to kids in need, "funding special projects through partner charities, or shedding light around social inequalities on our #WhatDoWeTellTheKids platform.”

#WhatDoWeTellTheKids is a platform that brings stories of social injustices into the spotlight in the effort to bring equality into the forefront of the changing world, from kneeling during the National Anthem to the lack of clean water in Flint to the #TimesUp initiative. Each item page tells you where the proceeds go so you know exactly what your money is supporting.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.