A Wildfire Destroyed His House. This Climate Denier Blames Environmentalists.

Among the thousands who have lost their homes to unprecedented West Coast wildfires in recent days is one of the notorious Oregon 11—the Republican state senators who twice staged a walkout to stop a Democratic majority from passing a climate change bill.

But despite an overwhelming scientific majority that ties the extent and ferocity of the wildfires at least in part to climate change, State Sen. Fred Girod’s personal encounter with the result has left him only more set in his views.

The 69-year-old dentist-turned-politician blames the loss of the house he called “my forever home” not on climate change, but on environmentalists.