It's Every State for Itself Now in Pandemic Panic

The federalist structure as we’ve always known it is under real strain, and the prospect of armed officers patrolling internal borders is emerging fast. If that sounds alarmist, consider that President Trump is currently considering imposing an “enforceable quarantine” in New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut—and that Rhode Island is currently “hunting” for New Yorkers who are seeking refuge from a plague-infested Gotham.

To paraphrase Southwest Airlines, you are no longer free to move about the country.

And this isn’t just a northeastern project. One county in North Carolina has already set up roadblocks to keep people out. Other counties in North Carolina and Florida are reportedly planning to “ barricade against visitors, unless they have evidence of a home, job, or other necessity inside the county. ”