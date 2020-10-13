Amazon Slashed 75% a Brand New Set of Steak Knives for Prime Day

- This Zwilling J.A. Henckels Steak Knife Set is half off
- Made of high carbon stainless steel, this set of eight steak knives each has a four-inch serrated blade and a tapered handle for an ergonomic grip.
If you don’t have a set of steak knives you love, you should. I mean, what’s better than cutting through a juicy hunk of meat like it’s nothing? These Zwilling steak knives fit perfectly in the palm, are serrated, and best of all, come in a matching set of eight. Dinner’s ready.
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Steak Knife Set
Down from $80
