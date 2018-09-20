Stephen Colbert returned from the Emmy Awards on Wednesday night with a slightly fuller beard and a fire in his belly over the sexual-assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Even if Kavanaugh is guilty,” the Late Show host expressed his fear that it won’t be enough to keep him from getting a lifetime appointment on the country’s highest court.

“I’d hate to have someone ask me what I did 35 years ago,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said in an interview this week. To which Colbert replied, “Yeah, who knows what kind of youthful hijinks Grassley was up to when he was a 49-year-old senator?”

And then there is Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, who called Dr. Christine Blasey Ford “mixed up” about the man who she says tried to rape her in high school.

“Yeah, you know that thing where you remember being the victim of a violent sexual assault and you remember that there was a witness there and you talk to your therapist and your husband and before the guy’s a nominee you write a letter to your congresswoman describing the attack and she forwards it to your senator, you take and pass a lie detector test and later it turns out your glasses were on the kitchen counter?” Colbert asked. “It’s just a mix up.”

“All of these defenses are part of the GOP’s attempt to have it both ways,” the host said. “He didn’t do it and if he did, it doesn’t matter.”

To the anonymous lawyer close to the White House who said, “If somebody can be brought down by accusations like this, then you, me, every man certainly should be worried,” Colbert replied, “No. No they shouldn’t. Not every man goes through a sexual-assaulter phase.”

“And to anyone out who’s saying ‘boys will be boys,’” he added, “you should not be allowed to raise boys. Or girls.”