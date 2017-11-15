Stephen Colbert Blasts Roy Moore for His Incredibly Creepy Shopping Mall Ban

It’s hard to imagine how creepy an assistant district attorney has to be to get banned from a shopping mall in the 1980s.

But now we know.

This week, The New Yorker spoke with former mall employees and local police who said Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, was, as a 30-something assistant district attorney in the 1980s, banned from the Gadsden Mall in Gadsden, Alabama, for his relentless, predatory pursuit of high-school girls.

A police officer told the magazine it was “general knowledge at the time when I moved here was that this guy is a lawyer cruising the mall for high-school dates.”

Moore, who has been heavily backed by Steve Bannon, Breitbart, and the rest of the far right—and whose controversy President Trump refuses to address—already stands accused of sexual misconduct with five then-underage girls, including a woman who says he tried to rape her at 16 (when he was 30) and signed her high school yearbook with the message: “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

“I want you to brace yourself, Alabama lovers, ’cause there have been more developments in the scandal surrounding Alabama Senate candidate—and man demonstrating how tall you must be to date him—Roy Moore,” offered Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, throwing to a photo of Moore dressed up like a cowboy and extending his arm yay high.

The Late Show host proceeded to address the disturbing mall ban report.

“Five women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct against them when they were teens, and now we’ve learned that in the ’80s, when he was an assistant district attorney, Moore was banned from an Alabama shopping mall for bothering teenage girls,” said Colbert. “The only place in the mall the girls were safe is Forever 21, because that is way too old for Roy Moore.”

According to a subsequent report in Al.com, “Wendy Miller told The Post that she was 14 and working as Santa's helper at the Gadsden Mall in 1977 when Moore [then 30] first spoke with her and told her she looked pretty. Two years later, when she was 16, he asked her out on dates, although her mother wouldn't let her go.”

Colbert was aghast: “He hit on one of Santa’s elves? Well, a true evangelical. He’s putting the Christ! back in Christmas.”