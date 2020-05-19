Stephen Colbert opened his Late Show monologue Monday night with the day’s “startling admission” from President Donald Trump.

“I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine,” Trump told reporters. “A couple weeks ago I started taking it.” Asked why he’s taking it, the president added, “Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

“Of course, that’s why anyone takes an experimental drug treatment,” Colbert said before presenting his own version of a pharmaceutical ad for the unproven treatment: “If you think hydroxycholoroquine might be right for you, don’t ask your doctor. Just ask around. And if you hear some good stories, eat it. Eat it, you coward.”

Trump cited the fact that he “gets a lot of positive calls” about the drug as evidence of its effectiveness. To which Colbert replied, “For the sake of his children, I hope he’s not getting a lot of positive calls about Clorox.”

The host then moved on to the surprisingly strong “clap back” Trump received from Fox News host Neil Cavuto, who warned his viewers, “If you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or in a worst-case scenario, you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress that enough. This. Will. Kill. You.”

“OK, Neil, but to be fair, after that, technically, you don’t have the virus anymore,” Colbert said. “Anyway, I’m not a doctor, but the newsman says it’s deadly, so I hope I’m not surprising anyone when I say, Mr. President, don’t take it.”

