Stephen Colbert Brutally Mocks Trump’s Colorado Wall ‘Joke’

“We’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico!” President Donald Trump told the crowd at an energy conference in Pennsylvania this week. “And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works.”

“That’s right,” Stephen Colbert said in his monologue Thursday night. “We’re building a border wall in Colorado. And once they’re done with that, they’re building a Naval base in Idaho.”

“Now a lot of people, including me, mocked the president for this, haha,” he continued. But The Late Show host realized his own mistake when Trump addressed the comments on Twitter late Wednesday night.

Trump tweeted, “(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado’ (then stated, ‘we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border’) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall!”

Colbert played the tape for his viewers once more to see if they could detect Trump’s “kidding” tone. “That’s how you know he’s kidding, ‘cause he said ‘it really works,’” he replied. “You know the old joke: Two peanuts were walking down the street and one was assaulted. Really, brutally assaulted.”

As a “fellow comedian,” Colbert said he understood what Trump was doing. “Before you tell a joke, it’s very important to kick off the joke by saying, ‘Kiddingly.’”