Stephen Colbert Calls BS on Rudy Giuliani’s Borat Excuse

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm doesn’t hit Amazon Prime Video until Friday. But Stephen Colbert could not wait to talk about a particularly newsworthy scene from the sequel on Wednesday night’s Late Show.

“Every four years, around this time of the election, people start to worry about an October surprise,” the host said near the top of his monologue. “Today, we got more than October surprised. We got October appalled, courtesy of Trump’s personal lawyer and man who has to constantly gnaw on a tree trunk to keep his teeth from growing through his bottom lip, Rudy Giuliani.”

As Colbert put it, “Ghouliani” appears in the new film from Sacha Baron Cohen, who will be a guest on the Late Show this coming Monday night. “And it turns out we might have some stuff to talk about,” he said, before teasing details from the scene in question, which we can confirm culminates with “America’s mayor” reaching down his pants and appearing to touch himself in a hotel room with the (adult) actor who plays Borat’s teenage daughter in the movie.

“Jeffrey Toobin, it’s over already!” the host declared, referring to the New Yorker writer and CNN analyst who no one is talking about anymore. “Don’t worry,” he added, “the teenage daughter was actually an actress who’s 24. And you can still watch without having to see Rudy’s tootie because the scene is quickly interrupted by Borat, who runs in and says, ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you!’”

“Never a great sign when the moral authority in a situation comes from a guy who once handed a woman a bag of his own poop,” Colbert continued. “Even before cocktails in the bedroom, Rudy acted like a real jerk-off,” he added, before moving on to Giuliani’s “perfectly innocent explanation” for the whole thing.

Speaking on a radio show Wednesday afternoon, Giuliani claimed that he was merely tucking his shirt back in and insisted that nothing “inappropriate” was happening.

“OK, I would buy that, but I watched the footage,” Colbert revealed. “Why did you go into a bedroom at the suggestion of a young woman to have cocktails to take off a mic? I take off a mic every night. Never once have I reclined on a king-sized bed and then launched a fact-finding mission to my own groin.”

Colbert ended by promising viewers that he would share the footage of Giuliani with them when Baron Cohen comes on his show Monday. “Sacha, no holds barred,” he said. “I don’t even know what that means, but it doesn’t sound good.”

For more, listen to Sacha Baron Cohen on The Last Laugh podcast.