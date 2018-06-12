Stephen Colbert Calls Out ‘Douchebag’ Trump for Blowing Up G7 Summit

If you’re a “nerd” who “values the Western alliance that has safeguarded democracy for 70 years,” Stephen Colbert said Monday night that “it was a tough weekend for you.”

That’s because this weekend was the G7 meeting, where President Donald Trump managed to alienate all of America’s main allies and trading partners, especially Canada, which hosted the summit.

“Now, the spirit of the entire summit, the tension of the entire weekend, can be summed up by this picture. I believe it’s entitled ‘Still Life with Douchebag,’” the Late Show host said of the instantly iconic photo in which Trump sits with his arms crossed across the table from Angela Merkel and the rest of the G7 leaders. “He’s like a toddler who’s put a lego in his mouth.”

Colbert went on to explain that these meetings always end with a “joint communique” or “agreement of intention between the nations.” Trump agreed to sign the agreement, but backed out after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

“He basically broke up with NATO via tweet,” Colbert said of Trump, whose actions were deemed “sobering and somewhat depressing” by Merkel.

“Well, I’ll join you with ‘depressing,’” the host said. “But while Trump is president, you’re on your own with ‘sober.’”