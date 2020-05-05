Stephen Colbert spent nearly his entire Late Show monologue Monday night on President Donald Trump’s Fox News town hall. And he was not impressed.

The host began with the president’s claim that his administration has been “successful” at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. “If you call losing 80,000 or 90,000 people successful,” Trump added unironically.

“Nobody does,” Colbert replied. “I seriously doubt you’ll ever hear, ‘You know, Trump did a great job! He really just lost one and a half Vietnams.’”

But the host was really outraged by Trump’s decision to hold the “virtual” town hall event at the Lincoln Memorial, over objections from the National Park Service. When Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Trump what he would say to those who don’t think it was the “right venue” for such an event, the president put the blame on Fox.

“This was totally your choice, I had nothing to do with us being here,” Colbert said, as Trump. “And while we’re on it, Bret, why didn’t you do more about coronavirus testing? I can’t believe you told people to drink bleach and that you cheated on your wife with a porn star.”

And then there was Trump’s assertion that he had been treated worse by the press than any other president in history, including Abraham Lincoln.

“Really?! You’re going to compare yourself to Abraham Lincoln?” Colbert asked. “Well, I’d like to point out that none of his supporters carried Confederate flags.”