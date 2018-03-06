Stephen Colbert Can’t Get Enough of Sam Nunberg’s Insane Media Meltdown

Today was all about Sam Nunberg and Stephen Colbert is loving it.

The Late Show host dedicated a large portion of his monologue Monday night to the disturbing public meltdown of Nunberg, an early campaign adviser to Donald Trump who appeared on way too many cable news shows to declare he would be refusing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s subpoena in the Russia investigation.

“Nunberg took over cable news like a car chase,” Colbert said, listing off his many appearances on MSNBC and CNN. “I believe at 5 p.m. he called into HGTV to incriminate himself on Flip or Flop. I’m pretty sure after Mueller gets through with him, it’s going to be flip.”

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Nunberg blamed the entire Russia debacle on Trump, who he called an “idiot” for hosting Russian diplomats in the Oval Office. “You’ll have to explain that one to me because I don’t understand it,” Nunberg said.

“Oh, I can explain it. He was colluding with the Russians. And he said it out loud, because Donald Trump is an idiot,” Colbert replied. In response to Nunberg calling Carter Page a “scumbag,” the host said, “as opposed to Don Jr., who is a much classier scum-briefcase.”

“You know Mueller can arrest you, right?” Colbert asked Nunberg, who at that point was still insisting that he was willing to go to jail for his cause. “That’s like saying ‘eat me’ to Hannibal Lecter—it doesn’t work out well. It doesn’t have a happy ending for you. He’s just going to marinate you.”

Of course, all of this was taped before Erin Burnett called out Nunberg for having alcohol on his breath during yet another interview with CNN. By the end of the night, he was backtracking on his previously defiant stance, telling the AP he will probably end up “cooperating” with Mueller in the end.