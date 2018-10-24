Stephen Colbert Compares ‘Nationalist’ Trump to KKK

On Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert opened the latest edition of The Late Show by addressing President Donald Trump’s largely fact-free rants during a rally in Houston, Texas, whilst supporting the re-election campaign of Senator Ted Cruz—a man he dubbed “Lyin’ Ted” and whose father he once accused of conspiring to assassinate JFK.

“You know, they have a word, it sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a ‘nationalist.’ And I say, really? We’re not supposed to use that word? You know what I am? I’m a nationalist,” Trump proclaimed.

“You know why you’re not supposed to use that word? Because it’s the second half of ‘white nationalist,’” Colbert quipped. “Chopping off the first word doesn’t change what it means in our minds! Oh look, I’m a Klux Klan. I have no idea which one! Don’t judge me! There are all kinds of Klux Klans!”

But Trump didn’t end there. “You know what a globalist is, right? You know what a globalist is? A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much. And you know what? We can’t have that,” the president offered.

For the record: yes, the term “globalist” is an anti-Semitic dog-whistle. This isn’t just well known—it’s established fact.

“He does realize that America is on the globe, right?” joked Colbert, before imitating Trump: “Look, I’m gonna shoot you straight: who cares about global warming? Wake me up when it’s America warming.”

In addition to feigning praise for Ted Cruz and outing himself as a “nationalist,” President Trump also whined about the so-called “caravan” of immigrants, many of whom are displaced women and children, that is over a thousand miles from our border.

“What’s happening right now, is a large group of people, they call it a caravan. Do you know how the caravan started? Does everybody know what this means?” said Trump.

“Oh, I know: you’re spreading bullshit,” said Colbert.