Stephen Colbert Dances on Piers Morgan’s Grave

Piers Morgan holds a special place in Stephen Colbert’s heart. So it was no surprise that the Late Show host spent a good few minutes of his monologue Tuesday night reveling in the British pundit’s dramatic downfall.

As the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big sit-down with Oprah Winfrey started to become apparent in the U.K., Colbert said, “Fans of the royal family dumped a crumpet in their knickers, especially TV organism Piers Morgan.”

Among other outrageous commentary, Morgan actually defended whoever it was that expressed concern over the skin tone of the couple’s child, “Is it racist and offensive for a family member to say, ‘Oh what color might the baby be?’”

“Ooh, I know the answer!” Colbert replied. “You’re a spotted dick!”

“As much as Piers loves to dish out the criticism, he sure can’t take it,” the host added, playing a clip of the moment when Morgan stormed off of the Good Morning Britain set after his co-host confronted him directly. “Piers Morgan is such a baby, someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what color he’s going to be,” Colbert joked.

“Piers didn’t just storm off the set in slow-motion twit snit,” he continued. “He stormed off the whole damn show. Because a few hours ago, his network announced, ‘Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.’ Congratulations, tomorrow’s going to be a great morning Britain.”