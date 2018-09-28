Stephen Colbert used his Late Show monologue Thursday night to recap the Senate Judiciary Committee testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, “the most divisive day in America since Laurel and Yanny.”

The host called Ford’s testimony about how she says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was just 15 years old “deeply moving,” adding, “Don’t take my word for it, ask the liberal snowflakes over at Fox News.”

With that, Colbert cut to a montage of Fox News commentators reacting to Ford’s testimony. Bret Baier called it “compelling” and “emotional.” Brit Hume called her a “very sympathetic witness.” Andrew Napolitano said she was “exceptionally credible.” And Chris Wallace declared, “This is a disaster for the Republicans.”

“Although, to be fair, their last disaster is president now,” Colbert added. Of course, all of that was before Kavanaugh gave his testimony and they said similar things about him.

The Late Show host said he personally found Ford’s testimony both “believable” and “heartbreaking.” He also noted reports that President Trump was “furious” no one gave him a heads-up about how “credible” she would seem. Imitating the president, Colbert said, “Look, how come none of you told me it was possible to speak without embarrassing yourself?”

Later, turning to Kavanaugh’s testimony, Colbert went after the judge for his partisan attacks against both Democratic senators and, inexplicably, the Clintons. “Clearly, Kavanaugh thought he already faced his Senate grilling and was upset he was being subjected to more,” he said.

“But despite all this, he never lost his sunny disposition,” Colbert said, sarcastically, playing a clip of Kavanaugh saying he fears for the future and adding, “Hashtag me too.”