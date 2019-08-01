Stephen Colbert Goes After Marianne Williamson for Disturbing Anti-Vaxxer, AIDS Views

Stephen Colbert failed to press Marianne Williamson on any of her dangerous anti-science views when she visited his show last week. But he seems to have done his homework since her surprisingly compelling performance at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate on CNN.

“After last night's debate, Williamson became the most-Googled candidate, in part because she said stuff like this,” The Late Show host said, before playing a clip of the self-help guru telling viewers, “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”

“Fun fact,” Colbert responded. “‘Some very dark days’ is what Trump calls Black History Month.”

But for those who did Google the candidate after Tuesday night’s debate, Colbert said they may have found some “interesting stuff” about her record, like that time she called nationally-mandated vaccines “Orwellian.”

“Yeah, reminds me of George Orwell's last words,” the host added. “‘Hi, I'm George Orwell. I died of tuberculosis when I was 46, and I really wish there had been a vaccine for it.”

Or there is the quote from one of Williamson’s books where she described AIDS as “Angels-in-Darth Vader-Suits” and told people with the disease to “imagine the AIDS virus as Darth Vader, then unzip his suit to allow an angel to emerge.”

“Here’s a pro-tip for anybody out there seeking medical advice,” Colbert said in response. “This is not the cure you’re looking for.”