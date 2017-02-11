Stephen Colbert Goes In on ‘Douche’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Halloween Tweet

President Donald Trump wasn’t Stephen Colbert’s only target Wednesday night. He also had some words for Donald Trump Jr.

“You know, folks, there’s a simple rule in politics,” the Late Show host said. “We try to live by it. Everybody in Washington lives by it. You don’t bring the little kids into this. That’s why I haven’t unleashed all of my savage burns on Robert Todd Lincoln.”

“But you know who doesn’t care about rules in politics?” he asked. “The Trump family. Specifically, Trump’s eldest son and clone of Don Draper with the gaps filled in by frog DNA, Donald Trump Jr.”

Colbert was talking about the tweet Trump Jr. posted Tuesday night of his young daughter holding a half-empty bucket of candy—one that earned him a serious roasting on social media.

“Yes, it’s never too early to teach kids the danger of sharing,” Colbert said. “Also, it’s never too early to learn the proper spelling of ‘too.’”

“But while we’re at it, Don Jr., on Halloween, kids go to door to door to get free candy from the neighbors, because the kids don’t have it, and the neighbors do. That’s socialism.” And if there are any kid out there who couldn’t make it out trick-or-treating, “You know what would be a nice thing to do? Give him half your Halloween candy.”

Then, Colbert decided to teach Trump Jr. an economics lesson using candy that ended with him holding up a mock chocolate bar that read, “Douche.”