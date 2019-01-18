Stephen Colbert Goes Off on Rudy Giuliani Over Trump-Russia Collusion Flip-Flop

On Thursday night, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert aimed his ire at Trump consigliere Rudy Giuliani, a man who once married his second cousin.

“The links to Russia are wrapping around Trump,” argued Colbert. “But there are still some people on Trump’s side, like attorney—and man doing the 10-year challenge between his top and bottom teeth—Rudy Giuliani.”

Colbert then threw to Giuliani’s unhinged appearance on CNN this week with Chris Cuomo. “Well, you just misstated my position,” Giuliani shouted at Cuomo. “I never said there was no collusion between the campaign!”

Cue Colbert’s up-close surprised face.

“He basically went on TV and admitted the Trump campaign colluded with Russia! That was so shocking—you saw it—he shocked himself when he said it!” said Colbert.

“Then,” Colbert continued, “Giuliani drew a distinction between ‘the Trump campaign’ and the head of the Trump campaign.”

“There is not a single bit of evidence the president of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here: conspired with the Russians to hack the DNC,” offered Giuliani, even though that is far from the “only crime” Trump could “commit here.”

“Yes, there is zero evidence Trump reached out to Russia,” Colbert fired back, before throwing to a clip of Trump publicly pleading to Russia during the campaign to release Hillary’s emails.