Stephen Colbert Hammers Trump for ‘Pardoning’ Saudi Arabia

As Stephen Colbert said in his Late Show monologue, President Donald Trump not only pardoned a pair of turkeys on Tuesday, he also “pardoned Saudi Arabia.”

In a statement, the president broke from his own CIA, essentially letting Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman off the hook for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The “calm and reassuring message” that began the statement read, “The world is a very dangerous place!”

“It is now!” Colbert replied. “Apparently you can kill a Washington Post journalist and the president don’t give a damn.” He described Trump’s official decision on who is to blame for Khashoggi’s murder as one big inconclusive shrug.

“Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event—maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” Trump’s statement read.

“Did Donald Trump just knowingly provide cover for a murderous autocrat?” Colbert asked. “Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t.”