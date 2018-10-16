Stephen Colbert had to sit down to talk about the renewed feud between President Donald Trump and the U.S. senator he refers to as “Pocahontas” Monday night.

“Well, after years of mocking Elizabeth Warren, clearly the president must have had a lot to say about these test results,” the Late Show host said of the Democratic senator’s decision to put out confirmation that she does, in fact, have some Native American ancestry. And yet, asked by reporters for his response, Trump replied, “Who cares?”

“You care!” Colbert told the president. “You’re literally the only person who cares.”

As the host pointed out, Trump repeatedly offered to donate $1 million to the charity of Warren’s choice if she could prove it, a fact he outright denied on Monday. “You better read it again,” he told reporters.

“Oh, we don’t have to read it,” Colbert said. “Luckily enough, we’re going to have somebody read it for us.” With that, he played the clip of Trump making that promise at a rally this past July, before “going out of his way to stuff a #MeToo joke into his racist tirade.” He added, “It’s like he’s making a turducken that’s just all turd.”

After making his initial offer, Trump said of Warren, “I have a feeling she will say no.”

“Well, Mr. President, she didn’t say no, she said yes,” Colbert shot back. “But rumor has it, you don’t know the difference.”