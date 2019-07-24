“I'm a man of some faith, and there are some words of the gospel that come to mind from time to time,” Stephen Colbert said at the top of his Late Show monologue Tuesday night before reciting a Bible passage his mother used to quote: “It were better a millstone were hung around your neck and be cast into the sea than you would lead one child astray.”

“Well, today, Donald Trump strapped on a millstone and some scuba gear,” he continued, “and gave a really bad speech to conservative kids at something called Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit.”

From there, the host went on to show highlights from a clip reel of Trump’s “lowlights” that played for the teens before he took the stage, including when he made fun of Rosie O’Donnell during his primary campaign and called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during one of their general election debates.

“That bloodthirsty cheering gives a chilling new edge to the phrase ‘I believe the children are our future,’” Colbert said in response.

During his 80-minute speech, the president told the crowd that “the forces of political correctness want to silence conservative students, make you feel alone, marginalized and isolated.”

“Alone, marginalized and isolated?” Colbert repeated. “You're just describing being a normal teenager!”

The president even used the opportunity to go after Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, who was loudly booed by the teens in attendance.

“Wow, that's even more disturbing with those high, youthful voices,” Colbert joked. “Send her back! Buy me beer! Let me vape!”