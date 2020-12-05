Stephen Colbert Isn’t Buying Joe Biden’s Weird Injury Excuse

On Friday night, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert tried his hand at mocking Joe Biden, focusing on the “recent boo-boo” (a fractured ankle) that the 78-year-old president-elect allegedly suffered while playing with his two-year-old dog, Major.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden tried to explain how it all went down. “What happened was, I got out of the shower. I got a dog—and anybody who’s been around my house knows—little pup dropped a ball in front of me, for me to grab the ball, and I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom, and I grabbed the ball like this, and he ran, and I was joking running after him to grab his tail, and what happened was that he slid on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened,” Biden maintained.

That led Colbert to crack: “This story has everything: intrigue, suspense, an old man washing himself. There’s a lot to unpack in this story. That’s why tonight I’m introducing a new segment: ‘The Late Show’s Joe Biden Broken Foot Breakdown.’” Then, the comedian tried to unpack Biden’s strange explanation bit by bit—first addressing the whole “got out of the shower” portion. “So, Biden’s nude, wet, and vulnerable…” joked Colbert, before asking, “Sir, why does anyone who’s been to your house know that your dog waits for you at the shower door?”

Next, Colbert questioned Biden’s use of “alleyway” to describe a hallway in his home. “You heard that right: Joe’s so old-school Scranton he’s got an alleyway between his bathroom and his bedroom,” offered Colbert. “When he wants a glass of water at 3 a.m., he’s gotta knife-fight a street tough on his way to the sink!”

Colbert didn’t seem to really buy what Biden was selling. “It’s starting to feel like the dog wasn’t really much of a factor here. Is this going to be a trend throughout the whole presidency?” said Colbert, before throwing on aviator shades and mimicking Biden: “I got bad news about the single-payer health plan, you see, my dog stepped on the keyboard, long story short, Blue Cross owns all your organs. Bad dog! P.S.—naked the whole time.”