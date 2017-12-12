Stephen Colbert Knows Why Trump Hates CNN’s Don Lemon

On Monday night, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert addressed a recent bombshell New York Times investigation exploring President Donald Trump’s bizarre daily habits.

The story, which cited some 60 sources, alleges that Trump “spends at least four hours a day, and sometimes as much as twice that, in front of a television, sometimes with the volume muted, marinating in the no-holds-barred wars of cable news and eager to fire back.”

According to Colbert, the Times exposé “paints a portrait of an angry, paranoid man who feels constantly under attack” by the mainstream media—and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is in the midst of exploring potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“For Donald Trump, every day is an ‘hour-by-hour battle for self-preservation,’” said Colbert, quoting the piece. “Trump feels under attack but tries to stay positive about Mueller’s investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, telling several people ‘it’s life.’ Yes, it’s life. But you could plead that down to 30 years if you rat out Don Jr.”

There were other gems in the piece, including that Trump is “drowning his sorrows in a dozen Diet Cokes each day,” and, according to Colbert, the revelation that Trump “hate-watches” CNN to get himself worked up—and the CNN host who gets him the most worked up is none other than Don Lemon.

“Don Lemon? What is it about Don Lemon? Is it… that he’s so citrus-y?” cracked Colbert, hinting at Trump disliking Lemon because he’s CNN’s most prominent black host.

“Don Lemon, who I have never seen, is horrible,” said Colbert, imitating Trump. “Not that I would know, which I totally do, #WhosDonLemon.”

President Trump, for his part, challenged the Times piece in a lengthy tweet: