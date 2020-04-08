There are a lot of things Stephen Colbert misses about the time before he had to do his late-night show from his house. “One thing I have not been missing is Donald Trump,” he said on Tuesday night. “And yet, he persists.”

The Late Show host began making jokes about the president’s latest outburst at reporters during his daily coronavirus press briefings over a critical inspector general report. But when he got to the clip of Trump calling ABC News’ Jonathan Karl a “third-rate reporter” who will “never make it,” he couldn’t take it anymore.

“What is wrong with him?” Colbert asked. “Look, for the record, this inspector general started under Bill Clinton, served eight years for George W. Bush, eight years for Barack Obama.” But then he stopped himself and said, “You know what? Who gives a shit?”

“Trump doesn’t understand that no one cares about these hissy fits anymore,” he continued. “All of the drama no longer plays to the camera, sir, not even to your own supporters. Because it doesn't matter who you voted for. Everyone just wants to know the truth, because that’s how you stay alive. So grow up and do your damn job! We have to. You should, too.”

After taking a breath, the host asked, “Is it still Tuesday?”

He calmed down enough to tell a couple of jokes about Trump’s big phone call with Joe Biden. “Yes, it was a perfectly friendly conversation,” Colbert said. “Joe Biden offered advice on how to deal with the pandemic, and Trump asked Biden if he had any dirt on Joe Biden.”

