Stephen Colbert Mocks Nikki Haley’s Grammys Outrage

Stephen Colbert was “a little surprised how political” Sunday night’s Grammy Awards were. But that doesn’t mean he agreed with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley that a certain appearance by Donald Trump’s 2016 opponent “ruined” the show.

The Late Show host began Monday night by noting how Camila Cabello, U2, and the rapper Logic all commented on President Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric during the Grammys. “Not the first time that Donald Trump and logic have been at odds,” Colbert joked.

“Of course, there was even a surprise cameo by Trump’s archenemy and wedding guest, Hillary Clinton,” he continued, referring to the sketch in which Hillary Clinton auditioned for the audiobook version of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury. “Man, that must have made Trump so mad, watching Hillary show off how she can read. Not fair.”

But it was Haley’s response to the Clinton bit that seemed to really get under Colbert’s skin. “ I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” Haley tweeted during the show. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

“She just wants to take us back to when music was less political,” Colbert said of Haley. “You know, John Lennon, Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, N.W.A. I love their song, ‘No Comment on the Police.’”

Earlier in the day, the hosts of The View had another idea about why the reading from Fire and Fury made Haley so upset. The UN ambassador has been the subject of what she has called “disgusting” rumors ever since Wolff insinuated on Bill Maher’s show that Trump was having an affair with one of his Cabinet members.