As Hurricane Dorian’s storm surge was causing massive floods in Stephen Colbert’s native Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday, the Late Show host said President Trump “stayed laser-focused on where it might have used to have been.”

Of course, Colbert was talking about the president’s unnerving obsession with the fact that at some point last week the National Weather Service thought the hurricane might hit parts of Alabama. “Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit,” Trump tweeted earlier in the afternoon, posting four maps from NOAA that he claimed prove his point. “The Fake News denies it!”

“Those maps are from a week ago!” Colbert shot back. “You made your dumb Alabama tweet two days later,” he said, when the storm was “clearly not going anywhere near Alabama.”

“So once again, all weather models show one hundred percent likelihood that the path of your head goes straight where the sun don’t shine,” the host joked.

Trump also retweeted an out-dated warning from the Alabama National Guard with the message, “I was with you all the way Alabama. The Fake News Media was not!”

“How lovely,” Colbert said. “He’s comforting imaginary victims of a disaster that never happened.”

From there, Colbert imagined what it might be like when Trump visits real victims of the hurricane in parts of the east coast that were actually affected. “So sad to see the damage here in South Carolina,” he said as the president. “Or, as many call it, East Alabama.”